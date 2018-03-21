Humaniq fête sa première Blockchain Hybride et une communauté de 100 000 adhérents en Afrique

Humaniq ([https://Humaniq.com](https://humaniq.com/)) est parvenue à faire fonctionner la première Blockchain hybride grâce à la version 2.0 de son application, conservant ainsi les avantages du réseau principal de l’Ethereum, tout en se développant plus vite. Aujourd’hui, Humaniq a annoncé que la nouvelle version 2.0 de son application est portée sur une Blockchain Hybride unique. C’est… Read […]
Humaniq ([https://Humaniq.com](https://humaniq.com/)) es...
Humaniq ([https://Humaniq.com](https://humaniq.com/)) es...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...