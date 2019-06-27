Hungary Helps Programme provides humanitarian aid for the persecuted in Ethiopia

The tenet of the Hungarian government’s humanitarian policy is that help must be taken where there is trouble, rather than bringing problems here. East Africa is one of the main sources of migration towards Europe, and therefore, as part of the Hungary Helps Programme, the cabinet will provide aid worth HUF 483 million for the […]

