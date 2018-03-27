IMF Executive Board Completes Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement for Tunisia

– The government’s reform program supported by the EFF arrangement aims at reducing high and growing macroeconomic imbalances, ensuring adequate social protection, and fostering private sector-led, job-creating growth. – Growth-friendly and socially-conscious reforms will help stabilize public debt below 73 percent of GDP by 2020 and raise investment and social spending. – Continued monetary tightening… […]

– The government’s reform program supported by the EFF ar...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...