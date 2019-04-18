IMF Reaches Staff Level Agreement on the Fifth Review of Tunisia’s Reform Program Supported by the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement

A staff-level agreement was reached between IMF staff and the Tunisian authorities on the Fifth review of Tunisia’s economic reform program supported by the Extended Fund Facility arrangement; The authorities and IMF staff agreed on policy and reform steps to ensure that the budget deficit target of 3.9 percent of GDP (before grants) for 2019 […]

A staff-level agreement was reached between IMF staff and the Tunisian authorities on the Fifth review of Tunisia’s economic reform program sup...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...