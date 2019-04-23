IOM Appeals for Funding to Continue Lifesaving Assistance to Migrants, Displaced Population

Nearly three weeks of fighting in the Libyan capital has displaced close to 35,000 people, claimed over 200 lives, and injured more than 1,000. Further insecurity, continued displacements and large-scale humanitarian and protection needs are expected as the conflict continues to intensify. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has provided emergency assistance to all affected […]
Nearly three weeks of fighting in the Libyan capital has displaced close to 35,000 people, claim...
Nearly three weeks of fighting in the Libyan capital has displaced close to 35,000 people, claim...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...