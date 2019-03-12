Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
IOM Director-General Extends Condolences after Plane Crash Claims IOM and UN Staff


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for IOM’s Director-General António Vitorino: The Director-General is deeply saddened to learn of today’s tragic Ethiopian Airlines accident which claimed the lives of all 157 aboard, including a young IOM staff member Anne-Katrin Feigl. Ms Feigl, a German national, was en route to a training course […]

