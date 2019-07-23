Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IOM Launches Quality Control Centre in Nairobi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


One of the ways to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies is being able to provide humanitarian supplies in a timely manner to those affected by a humanitarian crisis. Having humanitarian supplies ready is one thing but making sure they are of the highest quality is another. Therefore, quality control centres like the one recently […]

One of the ways to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies is being able to provide humanitarian supplies in a timely manner to those affect...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...