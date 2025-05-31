









English News In Guiyang, roadside concerts strike a chord with the public

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 31 Mai 2025



By Chen Junyi, People's Daily As dusk settled and the lights flickered on, the old city wall in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou province, began to glow. In front of the Wenchang Pavilion, a historical landmark, a musician strummed the opening chords of a guitar, starting a roadside concert.



This concert requires no tickets, receives no commercial sponsors, and exists soly to provide the public with an intimate and accessible musical experience.



Since its launch two years ago, Guiyang's roadside concert series has staged over 400 performances across the city. Everyone is welcome to participate, making it a vibrant and inclusive cultural celebration.



In fact, the tradition of roadside concerts in Guiyang dates back decades. In 1937, a local music society called Zhuguang performed patriotic songs in the streets and alleys, using music to rally support for the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.



More than 80 years later, local musicians continue to perform regularly in places like the Wenchang Pavilion, Jiaxiu Tower, and Qianling Mountain Park, drawing crowds with impromptu performances that often resemble mini-concerts.

In 2023, Guiyang's cultural and tourism authorities recognized this vibrant grassroots movement and launched the "Guiyang Roadside Concert" brand. Designated performance spaces were created at prominent city landmarks, offering platforms for music lovers to show their talents.



"We host themed concerts. Some highlight Guizhou's ethnic culture and others invite well-known musicians," said Zhang Ting, deputy head of the publicity department of Yunyan district, Guiyang. "And of course, we've kept the most popular format - the full-audience sing-along. Participation is open to all through our public platform."



This inclusive approach has attracted participants from diverse backgrounds. Yang Jiayi, a young rapper, made his debut here and quickly energized audiences with his rhythmic performances. Liu Guohong, a taxi driver who practices singing in his spare time, has delivered heartfelt renditions that invite enthusiastic sing-alongs. Music has become a powerful connector bringing people together and enriching Guiyang's cultural life.



One notable ensemble, Zhe'ergen, named after a beloved Guizhou herb also known as fish mint, is composed of both visually impaired and sighted musicians united by their shared passion. "Zhe'ergen grows underground, in darkness, yet thrives with vitality," said drummer Chen Changhai. "That's the spirit we want to convey."



During a recent performance, Zhe'ergen played well-known songs to an audience of over a thousand, who illuminated the stage with their phone flashlights and sang along. "Although I couldn't see the audience, I felt them all around us," said flutist Yang Pan. "The connection was real and the joy was contagious."



The rise of roadside concerts has also inspired local bands like the Shiji Band to explore Guizhou's rich ethnic and traditional music heritage. "Our unique instruments, vocal styles, and craftsmanship offer endless creative possibilities," said band founder Li Qian.



So far, over 80 bands and 1,500 musicians have performed at the Wenchang Pavilion roadside concerts. More than 10 local artists have even premiered original compositions on this stage.



For Zhong Tang, a content creator born in the 1980s, these concerts are indispensable. Perched on a small stool with his smartphone focused on the performers, he recorded and shared memorable moments on social media. "I get to enjoy great music and promote my hometown," Zhong said.



A hallmark of Guiyang's roadside concert program is the recruitment of volunteers to document and share performances online. "There's no threshold for participation. Anyone who's interested can join," said Zhong. His video team now includes hundreds of volunteers, whose efforts have contributed to over 5 billion online views of the 73 concerts held at the Wenchang Pavilion.



Enhancing the online audience experience remains a priority. "After receiving feedback about dim lighting, we installed LED signage for subsequent shows. When livestreaming experienced lag, we collaborated with telecom providers to improve the connection," said an official from Yunyan district. "While thousands attend in person, an even larger audience follows online, and their experience is equally important."



To date, Guiyang has hosted more than 400 roadside concerts, drawing over 3 million live attendees. Around 70,000 citizens and tourists have stepped onto the stage, united in song and performance, demonstrating the enduring power of music to connect and inspire.



