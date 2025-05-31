India: 15 must-see experiences

1. Explore Golconde Fort in Hyderabad 🏰
An impressive historical site perched on a hill, former center of the Qutb Shahi kingdom. The fort's acoustics are legendary: a simple clap of the hands at the entrance can be heard at the top. An architectural feat and a must for history buffs.
2. Visit the Salar Jung Museum 🖼️
One of Asia's largest museums, featuring art treasures, manuscripts, ancient weapons and rare objects from all over the world. An immersion in the cultural richness of India and its global connections.
3. Marvel at the Charminar in Hyderabad 🕌
A symbol of the city, this 16th-century monument fascinates with its four minarets and bustling market. Ideal for feeling the vibrant pulse of urban and historic India.
4. Contemplate the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra ❤️
No words can describe this wonder of the world, the eternal symbol of love. The Taj Mahal impresses with its perfect symmetry, its immaculate marble and the emotion it exudes. An absolute must-see.
5. Discover Hindu temples and their divine architecture 🛕
India abounds in richly ornate temples, like the one you photographed in Delhi. Meticulous carvings, omnipresent spirituality, inner calm: a moment of introspection and beauty.
6. Explore the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Museum in Delhi 🏛️
A modern museum dedicated to India's prime ministers, tracing the country's political history through interactive technologies and immersive exhibits. A behind-the-scenes look at Indian democracy.
7. Immerse yourself in the world of cinema at Ramoji Film City 🎬
Located in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is the world's largest film city. Sets, film sets, live shows... this park takes you behind the scenes of Indian cinema, between Bollywood and local traditions.
8. Celebrate culture with classical Indian dance 💃
Attend a performance of Bharatanatyam, a traditional South Indian dance, to discover the expressiveness of the body, the spiritual narrative and the beauty of embroidered costumes. A moment of grace not to be missed.
9. Explore Knowledge City, the modern face of India 🏙️
Hyderabad is also a technology hub. With IT parks like Knowledge City, you'll see an India focused on innovation, start-ups and state-of-the-art research centers.
10. Savor the spicy and colorful gastronomy 🍛
Don't leave without sampling curries, biryanis, dals and local snacks like chaat. Every bite is a sensory journey between sweet, spicy, fresh and crunchy.
11. Relive history at the Operation Shakti Museum 💣
An immersive tour of India's military history, retracing its 1998 nuclear tests. The space soberly recounts the country's assertion of strategic power.
12. Discover Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential residence 🏛️
In New Delhi, this majestic building is home to the President of India. Its perfectly manicured gardens and impressive architecture make it an institutional and historical landmark.
13. Shopping for handicrafts at Dilli Haat 🧵
An open-air cultural and artistic market, Dilli Haat is the ideal place to buy handicrafts from all regions: embroidered textiles, jewelry, wooden objects or rare spices.
14. Admire the Qûtb Minar, Delhi's architectural jewel 🗼
Standing 72 meters high, this UNESCO World Heritage minaret is one of the country's oldest Muslim monuments. It embodies the finesse of the first Indo-Islamic master builders.
15. Fly domestic with Vistara ✈️
The Vistara airline, operated by Air India, is a prime example of the upmarket nature of Indian transport. Comfort, punctuality and modernity make every flight a seamless transition between Indian cities.
India is a country of many dimensions: spiritual, artistic, technological and historical. Every city is a world, every street a spectacle, every dish a story. It's a destination that can't be visited, but rather experienced.
From the historic fort of Golconde to high-tech laboratories, India offers a journey rich in contrasts. In Hyderabad, visitors explore cinema at Ramoji Film City, culture at the Salar Jung Museum, and innovation in hubs like Knowledge City.
The country also stands out for its majestic temples, spicy cuisine, artisan markets (such as Dilli Haat) and iconic political sites, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan. India impresses with its ability to combine age-old heritage with technological modernity, while remaining profoundly human.
A country to be experienced to the full, between creation, exploration and experimentation.
