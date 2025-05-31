India: 15 must-see experiences

India is a country of many dimensions: spiritual, artistic, technological and historical. Every city is a world, every street a spectacle, every dish a story. It's a destination that can't be visited, but rather experienced.



From the historic fort of Golconde to high-tech laboratories, India offers a journey rich in contrasts. In Hyderabad, visitors explore cinema at Ramoji Film City, culture at the Salar Jung Museum, and innovation in hubs like Knowledge City.



The country also stands out for its majestic temples, spicy cuisine, artisan markets (such as Dilli Haat) and iconic political sites, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan. India impresses with its ability to combine age-old heritage with technological modernity, while remaining profoundly human.



A country to be experienced to the full, between creation, exploration and experimentation.