In Partnership with CcHub, Facebook Launches NG_Hub in Lagos – its First Hub Space in Africa

As part of its commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) today unveiled NG_Hub in Lagos, Nigeria – its first flagship community hub space in Africa, in partnership with CcHub. In a week-long celebration which will bring together developers, start-ups, and the wider tech community across Lagos and Nigeria, the launch will showcase the […]

As part of its commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook ([www.Facebook.com...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...