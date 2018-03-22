In Somalia massive livestock losses have severely impacted livelihoods and food security

In Somalia massive livestock deaths due to drought – 60 per cent of herds in some areas – have severely damaged pastoralists’ livelihoods. The livestock losses threaten to exacerbate the country’s food security situation, which remains critical in the central and northern pastoral areas, FAO warned today. With forecasts pointing to below-average rains during April-June, […]

