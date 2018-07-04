In South Sudan, up to 2.4 million children are not attending school

Up to 2.4 million children in South Sudan are not receiving an education – the highest proportion of out of school children in the world. Years of conflict, displacement and economic collapse continue to deprive children of education, harming the future of the country. New data in the Global Initiative on Out of School Children […]

