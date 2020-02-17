On 16 February 2020 in Munich, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars RinkÄviÄs, met with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, for a discussion on the promotion of bilateral cooperation between Latvia and Egypt. The meeting took place in the margins of the Munich Security Conference. Edgars RinkÄviÄs highlighted the successful visit […]

