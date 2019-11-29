Inauguration of 84 Refugee Primary School Classrooms in Gambella Region

Today, 84 classrooms built through funding from Education Cannot Wait in refugee camps are being inaugurated by the Gambella Regional Government and UNICEF. The classrooms were constructed in Nguenyyiel, Terkidi, Kule, and Jewi refugee camps and will enable 8,500 refugee children, 38 per cent of them girls, to receive quality education on a double shift […]

Today, 84 classrooms built through funding from Education Cannot Wait in refugee camps are being inaugurated by the Gambella Regiona...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...