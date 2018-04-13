Increasing vulnerability of the Nigerian Child: 4 years after Chibok – ActionAid Nigeria calls for safe cities and safe spaces in schools

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) continues to stand in solidarity with the families, friends and the entire community of the kidnapped Chibok girls, who in the last four years have endured the agony of missing their loved ones. The Country Director of AAN Ene Obi say, ‘‘While we commend the efforts of the Federal Government and the […]

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) continues to stand in solidarity with the families, friends and the entire community of the kidnapped Chibok girls, who in the last four ye...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...