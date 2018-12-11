Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sarvekshak to carry out hydrographic survey in Mauritius

Indian Navy Ship, INS Sarvekshak, arrived in Port Louis today on a two month deployment for undertaking hydrographic surveys. It was welcomed by Hon. Purmanund Jhugroo, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius and Shri Abhay Thakur, High Commissioner of India. The ship will be undertaking the survey of the Le Morne […]

Indian Navy Ship, INS Sarvekshak, arrived in Port Louis today on a two month deployment for undertaking hydrographic surveys. It was welcomed by Hon. Pur...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...