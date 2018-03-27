Alwihda Info
Intelcia expands into Madagascar and Mauritius, consolidating its position as a pan-African leader in customer relations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Karim Bernoussi, Chief Executive Officer of the Intelcia Group ([www.Intelcia.com](http://www.intelcia.com/)), a major player in customer relations, announces the integration of outsourcing sites Outremer Télécom Maurice et Madagascar, which will now conduct business under the Intelcia banner. On Tuesday, 20 March 2018, Karim Bernoussi, Chief Executive Officer of the Intelcia Group, together with… Read more on […]

