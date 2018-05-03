International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff member abducted in Somalia

A German nurse working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been abducted in the Somali capital Mogadishu. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of our colleague,” said Daniel O’Malley, ICRC’s deputy head of delegation for Somalia. “She is a nurse who was working every day to save lives and improve […]

A German nurse working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been abducted in the Somali capital Mogadishu. &...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...