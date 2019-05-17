Alwihda Info
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT): UNHCR launching consultations on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) refugees’ rights


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has launched this week a series of consultations to identify ways of ensuring that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) refugees are better protected against harm, and are able to seek justice and support when they experience violence and discrimination. Echoing the theme chosen for this year’s International Day […]

