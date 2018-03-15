Alwihda Info
International Monetary Fund Executive Board Approves 6-Month Extension of the Stand-By Arrangement with Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On March 12, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved Kenyan authorities’ request for a 6-month extension of the country’s Stand-By Arrangement to allow additional time to complete the outstanding reviews. The reviews are expected to be completed by September 2018. Completion of the reviews will enable the Kenyan authorities to have […]

