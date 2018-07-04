International Monetary Fund Executive Board Completes Fourth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility

– Completion of the review enables a disbursement of US$ 32.1 million – Program implementation has been satisfactory in a difficult context. Restoring peace and speeding the implementation of the development agenda are key to sustain the economic recovery and reduce poverty. – Improving domestic resource mobilization is crucial for the scaling up of expenditure […]

– Completion of the review enables a disbursement of US$ 32.1 million – Program implementation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...