International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves US$12.3 Million Rapid Financial Assistance to the Union of Comoros in the Wake of Cyclone Kenneth

IMF financial assistance will help to address Comoros’ budgetary and external financing gaps arising from reconstruction and humanitarian needs after Cyclone Kenneth; The authorities are committed to rebuilding the economy’s productive capacity. To this end, they plan to repair damaged infrastructure and provide support to the poor while maintaining macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.… Read […]

IMF financial assistance will help to address Comoros’ budgetary and external fin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...