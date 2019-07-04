Alwihda Info
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes Fourth Review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Chad, Approves US$38.9 Million Disbursement and Concludes 2019 Article IV Consultation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Performance under the ECF-supported program has been broadly satisfactory with continued improvement in the fiscal position and progress in implementing structural reforms in spite recent delays; Overall economic activity strengthened in 2018 but further reform efforts are needed to support the recovery in the non-oil sector and improve social conditions; Chad’s program is supported by […]

