International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes Fourth Reviews under an Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility for Côte d’Ivoire and Approves US$133.7 Million Disbursement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Décembre 2018


The budget deficit is projected to converge to the WAEMU regional norm of 3 percent of GDP in 2019; the program aims to achieve a sustainable balance of payments position, enhance domestic revenue mobilization, ensure debt sustainability, and foster inclusive growth and poverty reduction. On December 12, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary […]

