Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes 2019 Article IV Mission to Mauritius


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Real GDP growth is projected at 3.8 percent in 2018 and 3.9 percent in 2019, driven by robust performance in the financial services, construction, and tourism sectors; Mauritius faces the challenge of boosting inclusive economic growth while preserving fiscal sustainability, regaining external competitiveness, and maintaining financial integrity; the mission welcomed the authorities’ ongoing efforts… Read […]

Real GDP growth is projected at 3.8 percent in 2018 and 3.9 percent in 2019, dr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/01/2019

Tchad : l'insécurité dans le Borkou préoccupe les autorités régionales

Tchad : l'insécurité dans le Borkou préoccupe les autorités régionales

Tchad : un vol sur une installation pétrolière irrite le gouverneur du Logone oriental Tchad : un vol sur une installation pétrolière irrite le gouverneur du Logone oriental 29/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : l'insécurité dans le Borkou préoccupe les autorités régionales

30/01/2019

Tchad : un ingénieur propose le "composting toilet" contre la défécation à l'air libre

30/01/2019

Le Tchad et le Soudan vont amplifier leur coopération dans tous les domaines

30/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

Tchad : un ingénieur propose le "composting toilet" contre la défécation à l'air libre

Tchad : un ingénieur propose le "composting toilet" contre la défécation à l'air libre

Aux victimes du parrain de la mafia de Yaoundé Aux victimes du parrain de la mafia de Yaoundé 30/01/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 29/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI 27/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.