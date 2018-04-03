International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to Guinea-Bissau for Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Review and Request for Program Extension

– Growth has remained strong and the fiscal position has improved markedly. – The authorities have requested a one-year extension of the ECF-supported program. – Discussions focused on mobilizing revenue to enable priority spending. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Tobias Rasmussen visited Guinea-Bissau from March 21 to April 3, 2018, to conduct […]

