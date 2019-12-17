Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Review Mission to Cabo Verde


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The IMF team and the Cabo Verdean authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the program supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument [1](#_ftn1), that will be submitted for approval by IMF management and Executive Board; The medium-term fiscal framework supports the authorities’ continued efforts to anchor macroeconomic stability, enhance growth prospects, and […]

The IMF team and the Cabo Verdean authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first rev...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/12/2019

Tchad-Soudan : sécurité, renseignement et coopération judiciaire au centre d'une rencontre

Tchad-Soudan : sécurité, renseignement et coopération judiciaire au centre d'une rencontre

Tchad : deux lycées mettent fin à leur différend à N’Djamena Tchad : deux lycées mettent fin à leur différend à N’Djamena 16/12/2019

Populaires

Expansion du terrorisme : la France inquiète pour le Tchad

16/12/2019

Chemin de fer Tchad-Soudan : les deux pays veulent matérialiser "au plus vite" le projet

16/12/2019

Tchad : première réaction de l'avocat du ministre de l'Économie après sa garde à vue

16/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Libye : un soutien de poids à l'armée d'Haftar
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa