International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Review Visit and Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on a Third Staff-Monitored Program with Somalia

– The Somali authorities and the IMF reach a staff-level agreement on a new 12-month Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) covering the period May 2018-April 2019 (SMP III). – The IMF supports the authorities’ initiative to reach out to donors to mobilize the needed support and funding to launch a new national currency. – IMF staff welcomes […]

– The Somali authorities and the IMF reach a staff-level agreement on a new 12-month Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) covering the p...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...