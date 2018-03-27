International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Reviews Progress of Madagascar’s Economic Program

– Performance under the ECF-supported program is positive overall. – Economic growth is projected at 5.0 percent in 2018, and prudent monetary policy is helping to contain inflation. – Scaling-up public investment, accelerating reforms at JIRAMA, and passing laws to strengthen governance are key to advance program priorities. A team from the International Monetary Fund […]

– Performance under the ECF-supported program is positive overall. – Economic growth i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...