International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Team Completes Visit to Côte d’Ivoire


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Avril 2018


– The authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the third review of the ECF and EFF arrangements, subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board. – GDP grew by 7.8 percent last year despite the fall in cocoa prices and social demands and inflation remained subdued at about 1 […]

