International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes First Review under the Staff-Monitored Program for Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Somali authorities and IMF staff reach a staff-level agreement on the completion of the first review of the fourth Staff-Monitored Program (SMP IV); authorities’ continued strong commitment to economic and financial reform is supporting satisfactory performance under SMP IV. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team led by Allison Holland visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from […]

