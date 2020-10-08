International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Review Mission to Côte d’Ivoire

The authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement on the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the ECF and EFF arrangements, subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board; the country has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic; thanks to the authorities’ swift response and the support of the […]

The authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement on the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the ECF and EFF arrangements, subject to a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...