International Monetary Fund Staff Concludes Visit to Nigeria

Higher oil prices and portfolio flows have helped strengthen fiscal and external buffers; The outlook for 2018 remains challenging, as private sector lending remains low and foreign exchange inflows are mostly short-term; Action on a coherent set of policies to reduce vulnerabilities and increase growth over the medium term remains urgent. An International Monetary Fund […]

Higher oil prices and portfolio flows have helped strengthen fiscal and external buffers; The outlook for 2018 rema...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...