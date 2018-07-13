Alwihda Info
International Monetary Fund Staff Concludes Visit to Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Higher oil prices and portfolio flows have helped strengthen fiscal and external buffers; The outlook for 2018 remains challenging, as private sector lending remains low and foreign exchange inflows are mostly short-term; Action on a coherent set of policies to reduce vulnerabilities and increase growth over the medium term remains urgent. An International Monetary Fund […]

Higher oil prices and portfolio flows have helped strengthen fiscal and external buffers; The outlook for 2018 rema...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



