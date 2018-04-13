Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

International Organization for Migration Calls for Funding to Match Needs, at DR Congo Humanitarian Conference


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Avril 2018 modifié le 14 Avril 2018 - 02:10


Deadly violence has forced millions of people from their homes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons in the country to 4.5 million. The funding levels required to address the enormous needs have not been met. Only 11 per cent of IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s […]

Deadly violence has forced millions of people from their homes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bringing the total number of internally displaced p...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



