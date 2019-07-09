International Organization for Migration (IOM), Experts Gather on Environmental Migration, Climate-Resilient Reintegration of Returning Migrants

In West Africa, environmental challenges are widely believed to drive migration from rural areas, where livelihoods are largely dependent on natural resources (agriculture, mining and fisheries). Simultaneously, these challenges impact the sustainability of reintegration for returned migrants, limiting their livelihood options and the availability of natural resources, such as water and land, and… Read more […]

In West Africa, environmental challenges are widely believed to drive migrati...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...