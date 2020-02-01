International Organization for Migration (IOM), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) lead Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction in West and Central Africa

The number of internally displaced people in West and Central Africa has more than doubled in the past three years driven by climate and environmental change, fast-paced urbanization, population growth and conflict. In sub-Saharan Africa, a combination of conflict, floods, droughts and other natural hazards resulted in a doubling in the total number of new […]

