International Organization for Migration (IOM) Appeals for Urgent Humanitarian Assistance as Flash Floods Displace Thousands in Somalia

The International Organization for Migration is appealing for urgent humanitarian support to thousands of flood-affected people in Somalia. Flash floods following heavy rains in parts of Somalia have displaced thousands of vulnerable people. In some of the worst hit areas, farms, infrastructure and roads have been destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted. An estimated 182,000 people have […]

The International Organization for Migration is appealing for urgent humanitarian support to thousand...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...