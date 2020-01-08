International Organization for Migration (IOM) Hits Milestone: 5,002 Gambians Supported with Assisted Return

The Gambia is a small coastal West African country of just over two million people. Between 2014 and 2017, over 35,000 of its citizens arrived, “irregularly” on European shores, according to Frontex, the EU border agency, with even more whose journeys stopped in Libya or the Mediterranean Sea. And yet, over the past three years, […]

The Gambia is a small coastal West African country of just over two million people. Between 2014 and 2017, over 35,000 of its citizens arrived, “irregularly”...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...