International Organization for Migration (IOM) Improves Living Conditions for Internally Displaced Families in DR Congo ’s Tanganyika Province

IOM, the UN Migration Agency, in the south-eastern Congolese city of Kalemie, continues the urgent relocation of internally displaced families from congested and unhealthy urban collective centres to a displacement site recently established in nearby Kalunga. The majority of the collective centres are former schools. More than 200 families were transferred by IOM from the […]

IOM, the UN Migration Agency, in the south-eastern Congolese city of Kalemie, continues the urgent relocation of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...