International Organization for Migration (IOM) responds to devastating Cyclone Idai with shelter materials and more

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has responded to the deadly Cyclone Idai, which has taken over 500 lives across Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi. “A week after the cyclone we’re starting to grasp the scope and complexity of the challenges facing the governments and peoples of these three nations,” said Mohammed Abdiker, Director of IOM’s […]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has responded to the deadly Cyclone Idai, which has taken over 500 lives across...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...