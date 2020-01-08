Introducing the new action hero: Master speed with Canon’s much-anticipated EOS-1D X Mark III

Canon Europe ([Canon-Europe.com](https://www.canon-europe.com)) today launches the ultimate sports and wildlife camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III, offering professional photographers limitless possibilities, at blistering speeds. Boasting dramatically improved AF tracking performance, image quality and communication capabilities, the camera represents the pinnacle of Canon’s EOS-1 series. Canon’s… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/introducing-the-new-action-hero-master-speed-with-canons...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...