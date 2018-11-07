InvestSA and the Word Bank hosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy Consultation and Capacity Building Workshop

InvestSA, a division of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and the World Bank are hosting a three-day Foreign Direct Investment Strategy consultation and capacity building workshop with sub-national Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs); Special Economic Zones / Industrial Development Zones and Government stakeholders from 7-9 November 2018 in Sandton, Johannesburg. The World Bank […]

InvestSA, a division of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and the World Bank are...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...