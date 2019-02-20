Invitation to a press conference with Said Djinnit, UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region

I have the pleasure to invite you to a press conference with Ambassador Said Djinnit, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region. Amb. Djinnit’s term comes to an end next month. Amb. Djinnit assumed the post of Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region in September 2014. In this capacity, […]

I have the pleasure to invite you to a press conference with Ambassador Said Djinnit, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes R...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...