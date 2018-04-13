Ireland to pledge at least €5m in UN Conference on the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ireland will today pledge at least €5 million in humanitarian response to the deepening crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Democratic Republic of the Congo represents today one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises in terms of people in need. Ireland’s pledge will be delivered at a UN Pledging Conference today in Geneva […]

Ireland will today pledge at least €5 million in humanitarian response to the deepening crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Democratic R...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...