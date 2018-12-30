Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service (SMEPS) join hands to scale up business resilience support to Yemen under BRAVE Program


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


IDB Head Office witnessed today the signing ceremony of the implementation agreements for the scale up of BRAVE Program in Yemen. The Business Resilience Assistance for Value-adding Enterprises (BRAVE) aims to enhance the resilience of the SMEs in Yemen in vital sectors against the impacts of the ongoing conflict. The positive results of the first […]

IDB Head Office witnessed today the signing ceremony of the implementation agreements for the scale up of BRAVE Program in Yemen. The Busi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/12/2018

Tchad : les professeurs d'Ati menacent de faire grève

Tchad : les professeurs d'Ati menacent de faire grève

Lenteur des réformes, violation de la Constitution : l'Assemblée critique le gouvernement Lenteur des réformes, violation de la Constitution : l'Assemblée critique le gouvernement 29/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le chef des douanes appelle la force d'appui à redoubler d'efforts

30/12/2018

Violences au Nord du Tchad : la CTDDH met en garde contre les conséquences

30/12/2018

Tchad : la caisse des retraites consulte les ayants droit pour sa réforme

30/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

ANALYSE - 28/12/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir

Centrafrique : Ali Darassa, la grosse épine dans les pieds de la MINUSCA et de TOUADERA Centrafrique : Ali Darassa, la grosse épine dans les pieds de la MINUSCA et de TOUADERA 16/12/2018 - Firmine YABADA

REACTION - 18/12/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3)

L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3)

Quand une presse européenne dévergondée identifie le tueur de Strasbourg comme étant d'origine Marocaine Quand une presse européenne dévergondée identifie le tueur de Strasbourg comme étant d'origine Marocaine 16/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.