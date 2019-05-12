Ivory Coast Elephants narrowly beats the Ghana Rugby Eagles in friendly encounter

The national rugby team of the Ivory Coast, the Elephants, narrowly beat the Ghana Rugby Eagles by 23 – 22 in an exciting international rugby match staged at the Nduoum Sports Stadium in Elmina-Ghana on Saturday 11 May 2019. The Ivory Coast, ranked number 43 by World Rugby, managed to clinch the match in the […]

