Japan donates US $1,000,000 to Mine Action in South Sudan

The Government of Japan has contributed US $1,000,000 for the mine action project “Enhancing the Humanitarian Mine Action Programme in South Sudan”. Over the past six years, Japan has contributed over US $14 million to mine action operations in South Sudan, enabling the clearance of 3,034,713 sqm of land, the removal of 20,180 explosive hazards […]

