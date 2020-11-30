Alwihda Info
Join the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run From Anywhere in the World This Year


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Novembre 2020


If ever there was a time to remember the spirit and resilience of Nelson Mandela, it is now, and this year you can join the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) from anywhere in the world on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2020. As always, it will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




