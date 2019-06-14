Alwihda Info
Joint Statement by the United Nations Special Advisers on the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict on Attacks Against Civilians in Central Mal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The three senior UN Official[i] condemn the unspeakable attack of 9 June 2019 against the village of Sobanou-Kou in the Mopti region of central Mali in which dozens of civilians have been killed, the vast majority being women and children. They deplore the high number of civilian casualties in Mopti region since the beginning of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



