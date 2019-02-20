Joint Statement on Escalating Conflict in South Sudan

The members of the Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) are alarmed about the escalating conflict around Yei, which represents a flagrant breach of the December 2017 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement. These military actions, and the trading of blame, must stop. We are particularly disturbed […]

The members of the Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) are alarmed about the escalating conflict ar...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...